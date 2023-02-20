Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart

Kelvin Shankle
Kelvin Shankle(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested on Sunday after police say he tried to use his phone in an inappropriate manner toward a child.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Sunday inside a Walmart store on S. Broadway Avenue, Kelvin Shankle, 31, “reportedly lowered his cell phone, pointing it at a young child wearing a dress then placed his phone on the ground near the child.”

Erbaugh said Shankle had previously been “warned away” from that Walmart store.

Shankle was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of invasive visual recording, a felony charge that will result in a state prison sentence if convicted, and a charge of criminal trespassing.

He had also been previously warned away from that Wal-Mart so he was booked in for Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony and Criminal Trespass

