Services to be held for Elysian Fields student fatally shot at Shreveport parade

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields ISD has announced funeral services will be held at the high school for a student who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport on Saturday.

Funeral services for Kip Lewis will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. in the Elysian Fields High School auditorium, a post from the ISD said.

All campuses in EFISD will be closed for the day Thursday to allow any students and staff who wish to attend the opportunity to do so.

The ISD asks the community to join together to keep the Lewis family in thoughts and prayers.

