Stanley’s Bar-B-Q holds Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party in Tyler

Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue in Tyler is hosting its Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party Tuesday evening.
Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue in Tyler is hosting its Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party Tuesday evening.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler is hosting its second annual Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party Tuesday evening. The Revelers Hall Band will lead the New Orleans style parade from downtown Tyler to Stanley’s.

Carl Coulter, Stanley’s general manager, said the family-friendly event will have food specials including gumbo and jambalaya, drinks from the bar and live music. He said they have developed a good partnership with the city of Tyler to successfully pull off this event.

“The city buses are going to be helping us out by getting people downtown,” said Coulter, “so no one has to park there and walk back and forth. It’s just one fell swoop. We’re going to have the Tyler Police Department helping us out with blockading streets as we cross and also as a pilot for the parade to help guide us all safely through. They’re going to help, you know, keep the restaurant secure while we’re all gone as well. It’s just going to be a great time.”

The New Orleans style parade starts promptly at 6 p.m. tomorrow on the downtown Tyler square.

The City of Tyler will provide shuttles, which will transport people from Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q to the square from 5:25 to 5:55 p.m.

The parade will make its way down East Erwin Street, South Fannin Avenue and then East Reeves Street before arriving at Stanley’s. Find more event details on their website.

