East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s going to be a warm, windy day today. Winds this morning are already gusting up to 20 and 25 mph and will continue to be strong throughout the day. It will be a mix of clouds and sun and at times we will be partly cloudy, but at other times, we will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow looks much the same as today with warm, windy conditions. The next storm system arrives on Wednesday with a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. There is a very slight chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms before the rain ends late Wednesday evening. Temperatures behind this cold front don’t fall much. Highs will still be in the 60s at the end of the week with more rain possible through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.