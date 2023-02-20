Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mayor’s office releases statement about 2 shootings during Krewe of Gemini parade

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
By Rachael Thomas and Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Shreveport has released a statement following two shootings that happened during the city’s Krewe of Gemini parade Saturday, Feb. 18.

One of the shootings resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student at Elysian Fields High School, Kip Lewis. Mayor Tom Arceneaux extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lewis, the statement reads.

The funeral for Lewis will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the auditorium at Elysian Fields High School. All Elysian Fields ISD campuses will be closed that day to allow students and staffers the opportunity to attend the services.

The mayor’s office says the other shooting appears to have started because of an argument between two parties, and resulted in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The mayor’s office says Arceneaux has been briefed about both shootings, which are “unfortunate” and “mar a significant event,” according to the statement, which was issued Monday, Feb. 20.

Both shootings remain under investigation by SPD.

