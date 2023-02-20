Lindale’s Trey Mazaratian talks about Coach Cochran’s influence ahead of the FCA All Star games

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale’s FCA All Star Trey Mazaratian talks with Michael Coleman about his coach influence ahead of the FCA All Star Game which consists of the regions top student athletes who will compete against one another to put their athleticism to the test in sports such as football, baseball, softball, and soccer.

“It’s all about the core values, being relentless” said Mazaratian.

According to the all-star player, what made his football coach, Chris Cochran, and his program in Lindale so special was the teachings he could use on and off the field.

“You know being competitive all that good stuff that he taught, he’s really good about that stuff and good about building relationships. That’s something that I can not only take in football but also take in life.” said Mazaratian.

The FCA All-Star football game will take place on June 3 at the Longview Lobo Stadium.

