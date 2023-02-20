Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Intersection of S. Broadway, E. Rieck Road in Tyler closed Tuesday for pole replacement

Traffic will be rerouted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Tyler says.
Traffic will be rerouted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Tyler says.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck over the weekend damaged a traffic signal pole that will be replaced on Tuesday in a busy Tyler intersection.

The intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and E. Rieck Rd. will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. while the work is done to replace the pole, according to the City of Tyler.

Drivers will not be allowed to turn onto E. Rieck Rd. from S. Broadway. Westbound traffic on E. Rieck Rd. will be detoured back to S. Broadway using New Copeland Rd. and Shiloh Rd.

Refer to the attached map for visual depiction of the detour.

