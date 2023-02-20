Intersection of S. Broadway, E. Rieck Road in Tyler closed Tuesday for pole replacement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck over the weekend damaged a traffic signal pole that will be replaced on Tuesday in a busy Tyler intersection.

The intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and E. Rieck Rd. will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. while the work is done to replace the pole, according to the City of Tyler.

Drivers will not be allowed to turn onto E. Rieck Rd. from S. Broadway. Westbound traffic on E. Rieck Rd. will be detoured back to S. Broadway using New Copeland Rd. and Shiloh Rd.

Refer to the attached map for visual depiction of the detour.

