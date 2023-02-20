Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Triumph Village saves man from suicide

Austin talks about how village workers helped him through it, and how an anonymous friend bought him a new pair of glasses.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas shelters are credited with helping those who are homelss and needy with food, shelter and clothing. But, one East Texas man says they did nothing less than save his life, and it all came about because of a pair of broken glasses.

28-year-old Austin Sorenson’s future was bleak only days earlier. Depressed, he had walked 25 miles from Ben Wheeler to Tyler and was contemplating the worst: taking his own life. Out of frustration, he had broken his own glasses, but it was when he arrived at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Triumph Village in Tyler that he looked through broken lenses and saw the sign that said “welcome center.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

