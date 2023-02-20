Friona meat processing facility fined over $15,000 for employing minor in ‘hazardous’ environment

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - After a federal investigation, it was found that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. has paid over $1.5 million in civil money penalties after employing minors in hazardous environments at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states.

One of the facilities was in Friona, who employed one minor at Cargill Inc, and was fined $15,138.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the company employed at least 102 children - from 13 to 17 years of age, in hazardous facilities and had them working overnight shifts.

The division found that children were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including sharp saws, other high-risk equipment. Investigators learned at least three minors suffered injuries while working for PSSI.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department assessed PSSI $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law.

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ system flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags. When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults - who had recruited, hired supervised these children - tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator, Michael Lazzeri in Chicago.

The division’s investigation included the following locations:

Cargill Inc., Friona employed one minor. Fined $15,138.

George’s Inc., Batesville employed four minors. Fined $60,552.

Tyson Foods Inc., Green Forest employed six minors. Fined $90,828.

JBS Foods, Greeley, employed four minors. Fined $60,552.

Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Milford, employed two minors. Fined $30,276.

Cargill Inc., Dodge City, employed 26 minors. Fined $393,588.

Turkey Valley Farms, Marshall, MN, employed two minor. Fined $30,276.

Buckhead Meat of Minnesota, St. Cloud, employed one minor. Fined $15,138.

JBS Foods, Worthington, employed 22 minor. Fined $333,036.

Gibbon Packing Co., Gibbon, employed one minor, Fined $15,138.

JBS Foods, Grand Island, employed 27 minor. Fined $408,726.

Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc, Omaha, employed five minors. Fined $75,690.

Tyson Foods Inc., Goodlettsville, employed one minor. Fined $15,138.

