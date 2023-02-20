Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dozens arrested in connection with Cherokee County cockfight, 88 birds seized

More than 80 birds were seized following a raid on a cockfighting event in Cherokee County.
More than 80 birds were seized following a raid on a cockfighting event in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A raid on a cockfighting event in Cherokee County resulted in 24 arrests and and the seizure of more than 80 roosters.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a tip lead to deputies responding to the area of County Road 2405 where 26 individuals were initially detained. Two juveniles were later released to guardians and authorities arrested 24 individuals, 22 of whom were spectators. One was arrested for allowing their property to be used for the fight, another was arrested for felony evading with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said 30 vehicles were towed and 88 birds were seized.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

