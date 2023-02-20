Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 injured in shooting on Cotton Street in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Cotton Street and Conroe Road on Monday afternoon.

Longview Police Department Public Information Office Brandon Thornton confirmed the incident to KLTV, stating that officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in front of a residence in the 200 block of Cotton Street and that a victim was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

