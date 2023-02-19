Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING IN GRAYSON EARILER THIS EVENING
ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING IN GRAYSON EARILER THIS EVENING(Sherman police)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after an assault in Sherman Saturday evening.

According to Sherman Police, they received a call at 6:30 p.m. about an assault at a residence in the 2500 block of Canyon Creek Dr.

The suspect was taken into custody, this has been identified as Mason Craig.

The victim was found deceased at the scene and has been identified as Kathleen Craig.

Mason Craig is being charged with murder and has a bond set at $1,500,000.

The Sherman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been released.

On Saturday, February 18th, at approximately 6:30pm the Sherman Police received a 911 call in reference to an assault at...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Wood County Constable Indicted
Federally indicted Wood County constable charged with falsifying document
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.
Rusk Police searching for men who allegedly broke store window
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Elysian Fields ISD ‘heartbroken’ by loss of student shot at Mardi Gras parade
Jacksonville water main break causes low pressure
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Teen fatally shot near Clyde Fant Parkway during parade; coroner releases his name
Texas African American Museum 2nd annual gala
Texas African American Museum invites guest speaker Billy O’ Quinn to 2nd gala