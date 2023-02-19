Texas African American Museum invites guest speaker Billy O’ Quinn to 2nd gala

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum is hosting their second annual Black History Month Gala in Tyler.

Billy O’Quinn, the manufacturing director of a retread facility based in Atlanta, will be a guest speaker. He flew down to Tyler from Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversees over 200 associates. He began working in Tyler and has traveled to different states while working with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, such as Ohio, South Carolina, and Alabama.

O’Quinn will speak about how he worked his way up to his leadership position over 30 years with Goodyear.

“I learned the hard way, so I’m talking about some of the mistakes that I made, where I assumed that someone else owned my growth and development plan,” said O’Quinn. “No, that wasn’t the case, even though I was doing the work. I thought that someone was going to tap me on the shoulder. No, you have to have that communication.”

“It’s important to understand and get it from a perspective of someone that’s done that, to tell you some of the basic things to do to put yourself in position to help you get those opportunities,” said O’Quinn.

He said he cannot stress enough the importance of having a good mentor who has already accomplished the goals that you are working towards.

