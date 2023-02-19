Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with temperatures sitting in the 40s across East Texas. By the mid-to-late morning hours, we’ll warm into the 50s, holding onto mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, you can expect mostly cloudy skies to continue, and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Today will also be a bit windier than yesterday, southwest winds gusting to 20 mph. For this evening, we’ll cool into the low 60s, eventually the 50s overnight.

As mentioned yesterday, there had been some disagreement between our forecast models on rain chances for the next week - keyword being had. This morning there is enough consensus that I have gone ahead and added rain chances to several days next week, though the chances are low. We’ll still have a medium to high chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but now also a low chance for rain Monday and Tuesday, as well as Friday and Saturday. The chance for tomorrow looks quite low, but it is there. I don’t think it is any reason to cancel your outdoor plans for President’s Day though.

High temperatures next week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday through Wednesday, then a front moves through and will take our highs back into the 60s and low 70s for the second half of the week. Other than the rain chances and temperatures, this week will also be mostly cloudy and windy - I would suspect we have at least a couple of days when a Wind Advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service - TBD. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

