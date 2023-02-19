Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunday Evening Weather
Sunday Evening Weather(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a warm and breezy second half of the weekend as many areas in East Texas were able to hit 70 degrees this afternoon! Our warm up continues into Monday (President’s Day) with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible Monday, but most will stay dry. Showers will have a little better chance at forming on Tuesday, with more widespread rain likely through the day Wednesday as a Pacific cold front races through East Texas. Depending on the timing of this cold front, some strong to severe storms could be possible at times on Wednesday, so it would be a really good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates. A second cold front arrives Thursday, knocking us from the 70s Thursday afternoon into the 60s by next Friday. For now, it looks like we will remain warm into the next weekend as well as 70s return as well as another round of breezy southerly winds. Some scattered rain will be possible into next weekend as well, although it does not look like a washout at this time. We’ll be watching!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Wood County Constable Indicted
Federally indicted Wood County constable charged with falsifying document
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Teen fatally shot near Clyde Fant Parkway during parade; coroner releases his name

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-19-23
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips