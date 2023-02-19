Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Feb. 17, a traffic stop by Smith County deputies on I-20 in Smith County yielded 9 pounds or approximately 42,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver, Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico, gave voluntary consent for a search of his vehicle; during the search, deputies discovered a false compartment with the fentanyl pills, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a release.

Angles is being held at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a $2,000,000 bond.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office partners with the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, a multi-agency initiative between Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant and Wise Counties. Sheriff Jim Skinner stated, “This large seizure of fentanyl by NTXCIU deputies will make communities across East and North Texas that much safer. The eight sheriff’s offices that comprise the NTXCIU will continue their close inter-agency cooperation to push back and fight the deadly scourge of fentanyl. These efforts save lives.”

Sheriff Smith stated, “I am proud of the interagency cooperation in this multiagency task force. I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident. This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped.”

