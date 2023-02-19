Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Search and rescue training takes place at Disaster City

Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.
Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.

The mission was an urban search and rescue in a contaminated environment.

“We practice the same way we would be going out the door,” said Director for Texas A&M Task Force One Jeff Saunders.

Participants had to rescue citizens from under a pile of rubble.

Rescued citizens participating in the training were volunteers.

Around 250 task force members were on-site during the training.

