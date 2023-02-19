Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

