Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Wood County Constable Indicted
Federally indicted Wood County constable charged with falsifying document
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade

Latest News

The parade features a different theme every year.
Jefferson celebrates Mardi Gras with ‘Mythology Madness’ parade
One East Texas man says they did nothing less than save his life.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Triumph Village saves man from suicide
One East Texas man says they did nothing less than save his life.
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Triumph Village saves man from suicide
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide