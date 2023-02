AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Swimmer Ava Whitaker broke her own day-old record in the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly.

The Nacogdoches High School student set a new UIL State 5A record with a time of 52.36, according to a post from the University Interscholastic League.

“She is FAST!” the post said, sharing a photo of Ava with her medal.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.