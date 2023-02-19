Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friendly rivals TJC, Kilgore liven up Masters Gym

Brian Holbrecht and Mike Marquis are good friends and fierce competitors. Kilgore and TJC always spurs excitement.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Julian Kiet off a pass from Joe Manning got a nice roll in. Coach Holbrecht’s son Issac, from the three-point range, brought the Rangers’ bench to their feet. Tyree Davis found his three-point range, gaining approval from the KC bench.

KC led most of the first half, but the Apaches’ big body Boubacar Mboup muscled his wa inside. The Apaches trailed at the half but racked up their third straight win, taking down KC 58-53.

Meanwhile, the TJC Apache Ladies basketball team won their 5th straight game, downing Paris 88-65 Wednesday, and now they’re on the road to play Angelina.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

