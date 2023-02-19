Elysian Fields ISD ‘heartbroken’ by loss of student shot at Mardi Gras parade

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KLTV) - The ISD has asked the community to join them in surrounding the Lewis family with love and prayers after a student was fatally shot at a parade in Shreveport on Saturday.

“Our Elysian Fields community is heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own,” the ISD said in a social media post. “Kip Lewis, a junior student at Elysian Fields High School, passed away Saturday evening.”

According to the post, Kip is the son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis, and brother of EFHS graduates Makenna and Hannah. Bradley serves as a board member on the EFISD Board of Trustees and Lorie has been a longtime second-grade teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School, the ISD said.

“Our hearts are breaking for Kip’s family and his many friends in our community and beyond. EFISD is closed for Presidents Day on Monday, but the district will make increased counseling services available from our district, through Region 7 ESC, and our local churches for all students when we return to school on Tuesday,” the post stated.

The ISD said it is committed to standing with the family through this most difficult time.

