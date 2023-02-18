Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place hosts ‘STEM Like a Girl’ event

Discovery Science Place Director of Education Carol Whiteside explains what the "STEM Like a Girl" program has to offer.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “STEM Like a Girl” program for middle school students features presentations and projects from local women who are professionals in STEM fields. The TJC STEM Club also hosts activities during the event.

Discovery Science Place Director of Education Carol Whiteside explains what the program has to offer.

The event happens annually at the Discovery Science Place in downtown Tyler. To find more DSP events, check their calender, here.

