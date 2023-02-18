Tyler Civic Theatre play ‘Crowns’ honors black history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Lexie Morgan is the starring actress, playing Yolanda. In the play, Yolanda’s brother was murdered in Brooklyn and sent off to live with her grandmother in the South.

“She’s a hot mess, and so her mother sends her to live with her grandmother in South Carolina which is an issue for her, and her grandmother has to deal with her so she’s just going through a lot of turmoil in her life and a lot of chaos,” said Morgan.

The play is directed by Pamela Erwin, a Dallas native who earned her Master of Arts in theatre from Texas Women’s University.

Marvel Campbell is the actress that plays Mother Shaw, the grandmother of Yolanda.

“It is a symbol of positivity because it does go back to our origins in Africa,” said Campbell.

Campbell says different hats can tell a different story, and the origins of wearing hats trace back to head wraps, native to Africa.

Morgan says the hardest part about playing the role of Yolanda was feeling negative emotions deeply.

“It’s a lot like mentally, it’s a mental battle getting into this negative depressed feeling and emotion for like two hours straight and then at the very end I have to be super excited, so it’s like an emotional roller coaster, but it’s good, it’s a lot of fun,” said Morgan.

Morgan says starring in this role helped her to learn more about black culture.

“By coming to this play you get fully indulged in that history and knowledge and info like I didn’t even know THAT much about it, but when I dove into the storyline you learn so much about the struggles we went through but also the victory and the pain and the happiness,” said Morgan.

“It helps her to release somethings that she is holding on to and to take a look at where we are now and the different things that hats represent,” said Campbell.

The play will be shown at Tyler Civic Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.