Traffic lights out at intersection of Rieck Road and S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The intersection lights at Rieck Road and S. Broadway are flashing red, operating as a four-way stop, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash took place Friday at about 10 p.m., when a utility pole on West Rieck was broken, interrupting power to the intersection lights, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The lights will remain flashing until repairs can be made. The utility pole also could not be removed and is blocking the westbound lane of West Rieck.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, conditions remain the same. Repairs are expected to take time, so drivers are urged to take alternate routes if possible.

