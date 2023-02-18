Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Traffic lights out at intersection of Rieck Road and S. Broadway in Tyler

The intersection lights at Rieck Road and S. Broadway are flashing red, operating as a four-way stop, due to a multi-vehicle crash.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The intersection lights at Rieck Road and S. Broadway are flashing red, operating as a four-way stop, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash took place Friday at about 10 p.m., when a utility pole on West Rieck was broken, interrupting power to the intersection lights, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The lights will remain flashing until repairs can be made. The utility pole also could not be removed and is blocking the westbound lane of West Rieck.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, conditions remain the same. Repairs are expected to take time, so drivers are urged to take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Traffic lights out at intersection of Rieck Road and S. Broadway in Tyler
Traffic lights out at intersection of Rieck Road and S. Broadway in Tyler
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Cambridge Road Construction
City of Tyler says Cambridge Road project extended to fall