Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Small jet slides off Houston runway, causing delays

(Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport, halting flights for several hours.

The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon Friday and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas. KTRK-TV video shows that the white and yellow jet sustained damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop.

Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned. Airport officials said the jet had been removed, and flights had resumed around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Rains County Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in Friday pursuit
Chief: Man fatally shot after stabbing 2 Houston officers
Tyler Discovery Science Place Mural
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place hosts ‘STEM Like a Girl’ event
Developers said the school would not be torn down, but preserved.
Gladewater holds ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ tour of high school before planned redevelopment