Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and cold this morning, many of us waking up to temperatures in the 20s as we’re starting our Saturday. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s; and highs this afternoon will range from the low 50s along I-30, to upper 50s in Deep East Texas. While we are starting our day off with clear and sunny skies, clouds will be rolling in through the day, and this afternoon is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy. For this evening, we’ll cool into the 40s and 50s, eventually dropping into the low half of the 40s overnight.

The clouds will persist through the night, and into our Sunday. While we will stay dry this weekend, we will not see much sun after this morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be around 70-degrees. The warming trend will continue into next week, high temperatures nearing 80-degrees are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, then a front moves through and will cool us into the low 70s for the second half of the week.

There is some uncertainty on rain chances for the coming week, with some guidance suggesting chances for rain nearly every day, and other guidance suggesting rain only on Wednesday. I have opted to stick to the more conservative, or drier, option for now. That said, don’t be surprised if we have to add rain chances to the forecast for next week, there are still some things to be worked out. For now, enjoy your Saturday and have a great weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

