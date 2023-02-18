Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs in the 50s this afternoon.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs in the 50s this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and cold this morning, many of us waking up to temperatures in the 20s as we’re starting our Saturday. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s; and highs this afternoon will range from the low 50s along I-30, to upper 50s in Deep East Texas. While we are starting our day off with clear and sunny skies, clouds will be rolling in through the day, and this afternoon is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy. For this evening, we’ll cool into the 40s and 50s, eventually dropping into the low half of the 40s overnight.

The clouds will persist through the night, and into our Sunday. While we will stay dry this weekend, we will not see much sun after this morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be around 70-degrees. The warming trend will continue into next week, high temperatures nearing 80-degrees are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, then a front moves through and will cool us into the low 70s for the second half of the week.

There is some uncertainty on rain chances for the coming week, with some guidance suggesting chances for rain nearly every day, and other guidance suggesting rain only on Wednesday. I have opted to stick to the more conservative, or drier, option for now. That said, don’t be surprised if we have to add rain chances to the forecast for next week, there are still some things to be worked out. For now, enjoy your Saturday and have a great weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-18-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-17-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips