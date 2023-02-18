Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and much warmer weather Sunday through Wednesday. Some stronger storms possible Wednesday afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday wasn’t too shabby as we saw a decent amount of sunshine mixed in with our partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today were slightly below average in the middle 50s, and if you are more of a fan of warmer weather then you will love the forecast for Sunday! Be prepared for a breezy and much warmer day tomorrow as southwest winds blow upwards of 20-25 miles per hour, rocketing our afternoon highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s areawide. Our warm up continues into Monday (President’s Day) with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible Monday, but most will stay dry. Showers will have a little better chance at forming on Tuesday, with more widespread rain likely through the day Wednesday as a Pacific cold front races through East Texas. Depending on the timing of this cold front, some strong to severe storms could be possible at times on Wednesday, so it would be a really good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates. A second cold front arrives Thursday, knocking us from the 70s Thursday afternoon into the 60s by next Friday. For now, it looks like we will remain warm into the next weekend as well as 70s return as well as another round of breezy southerly winds.

