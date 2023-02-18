Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk Police searching for men who allegedly broke store window

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Video shows two suspects walking by the front of a shop, allegedly breaking the glass window with a rock. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.

At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Rusk police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of N. Main Street. Investigation revealed that two unknown male subjects threw a rock at the front window, causing damage, according to a social media post from the Rusk Police Department.

The post said the business owner is offering $500 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown is encouraged to call Officer T. Smith at (430) 244-3715 or the Rusk Police Department at (903) 683-2677 referencing case #20230262.

