Rains County Sheriff's Office vehicles damaged in Friday pursuit

(WGEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect led Rains County deputies and other authorities on a chase that damaged vehicles and spanned several cities.

Friday night, Rains County deputies responded to a call reporting family violence in progress, but when they arrived the person of interest was trying to flee in a vehicle, according to a social media post by Rains County Sheriff Michael Hopkins.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a Rains County patrol unit as well as a gate, but the driver kept going, causing another Rains County deputy and Emory PD unit to pursue the suspect, Hopkins said.

The pursuit continued through Rains County into Hunt County on Highway 276. Hunt County deputies were able to deploy a tire deflation tool successfully, but the driver continued into the City of Quinlan, onto Highway 34 South, the post stated.

Terrell police successfully deployed another tire deflation tool as the suspect passed through their city and continued south into the City of Kaufman, where the chase was ended using pursuit patrol tactics, said Hopkins. Authorities conducted a felony stop, and the suspect was peacefully taken into custody, back to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, according to the post.

No one was injured, but Rains County does have damage to patrol vehicles from this incident, the sheriff said.

The identity of the person arrested, further case information and charges will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

