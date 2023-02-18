Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police believe a man’s death last weekend was related to an argument over a murder late last year. Someone shot and killed Clifton Holman at an after-hours club near 35th Street and Avenue L on Saturday.

Witness statements show that right before the shooting, Bradley and Holmon got into a fight because Bradley held Holman responsible for a murder that occurred last year.

A witness who ran from the scene, Isaiah Brown, reported several shots fired. After he escaped he found Bradley, his uncle, near 35th and Raleigh.

Brown reported a shootout there as well, saying his own car was shot and damaged.

Police matched ballistics from both scenes.

Bradley was taken into custody after turning himself in the day after LPD appealed to the public for help in locating him. Police have charged Bradley with aggravated for shooting at Brown, not killing Holman.

