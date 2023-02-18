Gladewater holds ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ tour of high school before planned redevelopment

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Nostalgia met progress today in an unusual event where former students got to walk the halls of their long-closed East Texas high school.

The Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and Gladewater Sesquicentennial Committee have collaborated to host “A Walk Down Memory Lane” for all former students of the historic Gladewater junior and senior high school.

Within the first 24 hours of it being posted on Facebook, the event had already been shared 190 times, and organizers expect 300-500 people. Former students will attend with many of them flying in from out of state.

The school district sold the property to Gedco Prospects, which is going to develop the site into something yet to be disclosed to the public. The developers and the school have graciously opened the building to the public for the “Walk Down Memory Lane” tour prior to any changes being made.

Gedco Executive Director Michelle Palmer talks about how the developers were in attendence as well to assure the public that the school would not be torn down, but preserved.

