Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Gladewater holds ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ tour of high school before planned redevelopment

Nostalgia met progress today in an unusual event where former students got to walk the halls of their long-closed East Texas high school.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Nostalgia met progress today in an unusual event where former students got to walk the halls of their long-closed East Texas high school.

The Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and Gladewater Sesquicentennial Committee have collaborated to host “A Walk Down Memory Lane” for all former students of the historic Gladewater junior and senior high school.

Within the first 24 hours of it being posted on Facebook, the event had already been shared 190 times, and organizers expect 300-500 people. Former students will attend with many of them flying in from out of state.

The school district sold the property to Gedco Prospects, which is going to develop the site into something yet to be disclosed to the public. The developers and the school have graciously opened the building to the public for the “Walk Down Memory Lane” tour prior to any changes being made.

Gedco Executive Director Michelle Palmer talks about how the developers were in attendence as well to assure the public that the school would not be torn down, but preserved.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Tyler Discovery Science Place Mural
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place hosts ‘STEM Like a Girl’ event
Developers said the school would not be torn down, but preserved.
WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ tour of high school before planned redevelopment
Civic Theater Play
Tyler Civic Theatre play ‘Crowns’ honors black history
State of the State
Smith County community members react to State of the State Address