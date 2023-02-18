Forest service holds controlled burn at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, employees of Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife completed a prescription burn at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site near Alto.

This is the second burn they have completed in this native prairie grass site over the past couple of years, according to a post from the forest service.

Roughly 15 forest landowners were able to observe the burn and discuss the planning, tactics, and implementation involved in prescription burning.

Prescription burn at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site (Texas A&M Forest Service)

