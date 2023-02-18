Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Fans share excitement during opening day for Aggie Baseball

Fans say say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the...
Fans say say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the Aggies play the University of Texas.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Baseball is back and fans are ready to get back into the swing of the season.

Dozens of fans lined up hours before the game to get the best spot, including Aggies Carson Bethell and Jimmy Morefield. The two will graduate in 2025, and attend as many baseball, football and basketball games as possible.

“I think at baseball games, we kind of get the most rowdy out of all of the sports, even though there’s less people at baseball games than football, that the energy that each individual person is bringing is just so much higher,” Morefield said.

The opening pitch against Seattle University happened around 6:00 Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Bethell and Morefield say they’re hoping for another great season after the Aggie’s made it to the College World Series last year.

“It was so cool seeing them play in The College World Series and I love seeing them play TU during the series and beating them. I hope we can do that again and make it even further in the World Series than we did this year,” Bethell said.

The men say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the Aggies play the University of Texas.

“The game we’re both looking forward to the most is the TU game here in a couple of weeks. We were going to try and go to Austin for the game last year. We couldn’t get out of class early enough. So we’re really excited that we’re playing them here this year and we’ll be able to make it,” Bethell said.

“Rain or shine, you’re always gonna have Aggies out there standing for their team. The 12th man is unmatched and that’s just about all there is to it,” Morefield said.

The Aggies will be playing Seattle University at Blue Bell Park Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Wood County Constable Indicted
Federally indicted Wood County constable charged with falsifying document
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.
Rusk Police searching for men who allegedly broke store window
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Jacksonville water main break causes low pressure
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Teen fatally shot near Clyde Fant Parkway during parade; coroner releases his name
Texas African American Museum 2nd annual gala
Texas African American Museum invites guest speaker Billy O’ Quinn to 2nd gala
Prescription burn at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Forest service holds controlled burn at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site