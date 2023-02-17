Wiley College celebrates 150 years of history

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Since 1873, Wiley College has been one of nine historically black colleges and universities in East Texas. The college is honoring their past, present and future by hosting events throughout February and March to celebrate their sesquicentennial.

One of the events is an oral history project and reception to be held at 4:30 p.m. at Thomas Cole Library on March 14.

“It definitely feels great to know that this school has been open for 150 years, and that this is one of the first historically black colleges and universities west of the Mississippi, and that I’m still part of contributing to the legacy that past people — past students, presidents, and faculty administrations — have left,” said Rheaven Carter, miss sophomore for Wiley College’s student government association.

Important alumni such as Opal Lee will be part of a fireside chat taking place inside the school’s chapel on March 18 at 2 p.m. Lee was born in Marshall in 1926 and went on to become a teacher and activist.

Lee will be joined by Wiley College President Herman J. Felton, who took on the role of president in 2018.

She’s often called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” because of her push to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Opal Lee was also present on June 17, 2021, when President Biden signed the bill making the holiday official.

“With Wiley College being here for 150 years, it is black history, and a lot of important people have come from Wiley college and have done great things for this country and for black history month,” said Carter.

Carter said she is proud to carry on the legacy of Wiley College, just as many alumni did before her.

“With my personality and who I am as a person, my character, it’s helped me gain and become a better person with the leadership role that I am in,” said Carter.

In honor of Wiley College’s sesquicentennial, the school is hosting a campaign to raise 3.4 million dollars for a new student athlete complex as well as additional programs to help offer students the best experience.

