Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Trial date set for man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl

Kevin Costilla
Kevin Costilla(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of a murder back in 2020.

According to court documents, the trial for Kevin Costilla is set for March 6 in the 341st District Court.

In 2020, Laredo Police were called out to the 4000 block of Totem Pole where they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Costilla has claimed self-defense after the victim’s friends barged into the room and allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

According to Costilla, he allegedly took the gun away, fired a shot and fatally struck the teen.

Court documents indicate Costilla remains in custody.

The trial will begin at 8 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Upshur County resident shoots alleged trespasser
The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Loop 323 in Tyler identified
Crews battling fire at Lindale lumber warehouse, furniture assembly

Latest News

Report states pilot used poor judgment in landing at Angelina County Airport.
WATCH: 2020 plane crash involving Speaker Dade Phelan
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-17-23
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
Wiley College
Wiley College celebrates 150 years of history