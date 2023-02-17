Trial date set for man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of a murder back in 2020.

According to court documents, the trial for Kevin Costilla is set for March 6 in the 341st District Court.

In 2020, Laredo Police were called out to the 4000 block of Totem Pole where they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Costilla has claimed self-defense after the victim’s friends barged into the room and allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

According to Costilla, he allegedly took the gun away, fired a shot and fatally struck the teen.

Court documents indicate Costilla remains in custody.

The trial will begin at 8 a.m.

