State inspectors deem Wood County Jail out of compliance

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A report made by state inspectors ruled the Wood County Jail to be out of compliance with regulations.

The report stated submitted complaints reviewed by the inspector revealed that a jail nurse did not pack medication properly, which resulted in an inmate not receiving medication. Additionally, it was also discovered that improper medication was dispensed to an inmate resulting in the inmate being transported to the hospital.

KLTV has reached out to

