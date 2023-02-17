Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff says man reportedly had gun on Cherokee County Courthouse lawn

Video shows car speed off from deputies.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of carrying a gun near the Cherokee County courthouse is out on bond.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said Aaron Richardson was arraigned today and bonded out at a collective $13,000. Richardson had attended the murder trial of Cameron Shead inside the Cherokee County courthouse earlier in the day. Shead was acquitted of the charges against him.

However, at around 2:30 p.m., authorities got information that Richardson was seen on the north side of the courthouse lawn with a gun in his pocket and there were indications he was going to go back inside.

Dickson said it is not known if Richardson had a gun in the courtroom earlier in the day.

