Rider High School student selected for national orchestra

Wichita Falls ISD announced Rider High School Sophomore Jun Park’s selection to the 2023...
Wichita Falls ISD announced Rider High School Sophomore Jun Park's selection to the 2023 National Youth Orchestra on Feb. 17.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Rider High School Sophomore Jun Park’s selection to the 2023 National Youth Orchestra on Feb. 17.

Park is one of the 24 violin players to be selected to this national group. He is sponsored by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, the orchestra musicians will spend a majority of July 2023 in New York City and will perform in Carnegie Hall.

While the musicians are in New York City, they will represent the United States of America on tour in the Dominican Republic. Carnegie Hall and the Weill Music Institute underwrite all expenses for the two National Orchestras and the NYO Jazz Band.

In addition to this prestigious honor, Park is also a two-year all-state student.

