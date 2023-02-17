Resident safe, dogs lost in Lufkin mobile home fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friday morning, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to a blaze at Laurel Mobile Home Park. The resident and one pet escaped safely, but firefighters were unable to save another adult dog and a litter of puppies.

A woman called 911 around 9 a.m. saying her mobile home was on fire in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue; the woman managed to escape the trailer unharmed and went next door to a family member’s home, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to visible flames and heavy smoke coming from the mobile home. Firefighters entered the burning mobile home and located a female dog who was still alive, but her puppies and another adult dog succumbed to smoke inhalation, Pebsworth said. Life-saving efforts were attempted unsuccessfully on the adult dog after a firefighter carried it from the trailer.

The blaze was under control within minutes, and firefighters prevented flames from spreading to neighboring mobile homes.

A space heater plugged into a power strip on a long extension cord was identified as the cause of the fire, according to Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman. The home did not have smoke detectors and is believed to be a total loss.

“Situations like this one demonstrate the importance of smoke alarms,” Pebsworth said. “They cut the chances of dying in a fire in half by giving people the time needed to escape safely.”

LFD gives away free smoke alarms to any City of Lufkin resident in need. Call 936-633-0376 if you live inside city limits and need assistance with your smoke alarms. A firefighter will schedule a time and date (when an adult will be home) to test your smoke alarm. If needed, a firefighter can replace the batteries or even install a new smoke alarm in your home, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.