Overton City Council passes motion to appoint new fire chief for volunteer fire department

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night, the Overton City Council approved an ordinance to appoint a non-paid fire chief for the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.

This comes only months after the city council voted to hire a paid, full-time fire chief in December. At the time, the full-timer was hired to replace the sitting fire chief against the wishes of the department. This caused a rift in the department, with some fire fighters walking away from the department. The motion tonight was passed with approval by all five city council members.

Additionally, the Overton City Council approved city hall and the police department to move to 111 West North Street. This follows the city council accepting the building last month. The move date is still to be determined.

