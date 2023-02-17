Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clear and Cold Overnight. Wind Chills At Dawn in the 20s.
Clearing and COLD overnight. Breezy conditions continue. Wind Chills in the 20s as the sun rises on Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Quieter Weather Pattern for the next several days. Continued Windy overnight as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees at dawn. Wind Chills will be in the 20s as we begin our Friday, so prepare for that in the morning. Sunny to Mostly Sunny and Cool on Friday. Much less wind expected. More clouds on Saturday with a low again near 30 and highs into the mid 50s. Windy conditions are expected on Sunday through Wednesday of next week. We warm up significantly into next week with highs by Tuesday, nearing 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late on Tuesday (Mardi Gras) then a few more on Wednesday (Ash Wednesday). A weak, Pacific Front moves through on Wednesday morning, but not a lot of cool air is expected with this front, so highs on Wednesday will still be in at least the mid 70s. Have a great Thursday Night and enjoy the weekend.

