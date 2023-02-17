One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel Police and Fire Department are on the scene of car wreck that’s left one person dead and another injured on Friday morning.

According to Gun Barrel City Police Captain Keith Stephens, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on SH 334 and was turning left into a business when another vehicle travelling westbound collided with the vehicle. The collision resulted in one of the drivers dying on the scene and the other being transported to the hospital. The deceased driver has not been identified.

SH 334 is currently closed and the Gun Barrel City Police Department has advised all residents to use alternative routes.

