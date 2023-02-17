Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out cold and breezy with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills making it feel like the 20s.  Bundle up before you head out the door!  We’ll see lots of sunshine through the day today and winds will gradually die down through the afternoon.  Temperatures today will only reach the lower 50s.  This weekend looks to be a mix of clouds and sun with a gradual warming trend.  Saturday will still be cool with temperatures in the 50s, but Sunday we will warm back into the 60s.  More clouds, more of a breeze and warmer temperatures return early next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms by midweek.

Clear and cold overnight. Wind Chills at Dawn in the 20s.
Clear and cold overnight. Wind Chills at Dawn in the 20s.
