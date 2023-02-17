Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.(Mobile District Attorney)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Thursday of first-degree rape of a baby, along with other charges.

According to the Mobile District Attorney, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Lee Bush was found guilty on all counts, including:

  • First-degree rape of a child under 7
  • First-degree sodomy of a child under 7
  • 8 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of dissemination of child pornography

Prosecutors said Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush also molested another young girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. During a search of Bush’s home in 2019, investigators found pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Records show Bush is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Bush will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing March 20.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Upshur County resident shoots alleged trespasser
The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Loop 323 in Tyler identified
Crews battling fire at Lindale lumber warehouse, furniture assembly

Latest News

Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants
A woman called 911 around 9 a.m. saying her mobile home was on fire.
Resident safe, dogs lost in Lufkin mobile home fire