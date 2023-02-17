Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway

LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

On February 15 at about 10:11 p.m., Longview police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Bois D’Arc Street. When the officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds lying on the side of the road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The investigation led Longview police detectives to a suspect. He is identified as Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued, and Craig was found on Thursday. He was arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail without incident.

