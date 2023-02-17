Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway

Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

On February 15 at about 10:11 p.m., Longview police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Bois D’Arc Street. When the officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds lying on the side of the road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The investigation led Longview police detectives to a suspect. He is identified as Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued, and Craig was found on Thursday. He was arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail without incident.

