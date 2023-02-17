Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

A grand jury indicted Tanner Lynn Horner on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Wise County Jail Roster.

Police said Horner admitted to killing Strand in November of 2022 after hitting her with his delivery truck.

He remains jailed in Wise County on a $1.5 million bond, according to CBS.

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the home of her father and stepmother. (Texas DPS) (Texas DPS)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.