Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but cool Friday to round out the work week as highs ranged from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening which will help temps drop fast, so keep the coats handy if you have any fun Friday night plans. Expect a cold, freezing start near 30 degrees tomorrow morning before returning south winds allow for a better warm up into the middle to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. We will not see any rain over the weekend but do expect there to be more clouds than sun on both Saturday and Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, be prepared for a breezy and much warmer day as southwest winds blow upwards of 20-25 miles per hour, rocketing our afternoon highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s areawide. Our warm up continues into Monday (President’s Day) with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible Monday, but most will stay dry. Showers will have a little better chance at forming on Tuesday, with more widespread rain likely through the day Wednesday as a weak, Pacific cold front races through East Texas. A second, stronger cold front arrives Thursday, knocking us from the 70s Thursday afternoon into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for highs by next Friday.

