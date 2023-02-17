Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clovis woman sentenced to prison for playing role in murder stemming from 2021

Beatrice Rivera
Beatrice Rivera(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was sentenced to prison this week for playing a role in the murder of a man, stemming from 2021.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 55-year-old Beatrice Rivera was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of accessory to second degree murder.

On Oct. 10, 2021, police were called to 125 El Camino where they found Ivan Luevano with multiple gunshot wounds. Luevano was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crimes Unit discovered that Rivera found out that Luevano was selling marijuana out of his home and had a large amount of marijuana and cash.

Rivera called a relative in Lubbock and they made plans to steal the drugs and money.

After Rivera directed two people to Luevano’s home, she left the area while they went inside the home to rob him.

After Luevano refused to give up the money and drugs, he was shot three to four times.

The relatives in Lubbock drove back to Lubbock with the drugs and money. They were later arrested.

Rivera was charged as an accessory to the murder for leading them to Luevano’s home.

Rivera will not be eligible for parole until 2032 and must serve 85 percent of the sentence.

