Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

City of Tyler storm cleanup to continue through next two weeks

Source: City of Tyler website
Source: City of Tyler website(City of Tyler website)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have tree brush and limbs in your yard from the storm earlier this month, you might have to wait a little longer to get it picked up. That’s because the City of Tyler is facing the most work orders it has seen in years, but the city is adding manpower to help speed up the cleanup.

“So, we’ve got 2,400 work orders, and we’re working through those. So far we’ve done 400, so not as productive as I’d like,” Leroy Sparrow, City of Tyler solid waste director said. Because of the amount of work, he said, “We’ve reached out to contractors, so I’ve got two contractors that will be helping us, and one of them has already started.”

“The last storm was about 800, so we’ve more than doubled,” Sparrow said, referring to the workload since the wind storm of April of 2022.

If you have storm brush, customers should contact Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Upshur County resident shoots alleged trespasser
The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Loop 323 in Tyler identified
Crews battling fire at Lindale lumber warehouse, furniture assembly

Latest News

3-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Tyler on Hwy 31 East
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler
Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Feb. 20
Video shows the car driving off.
Sheriff says man reportedly had gun on Cherokee County Courthouse lawn
jail
State inspectors deem Wood County Jail out of compliance