City of Tyler storm cleanup to continue through next two weeks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have tree brush and limbs in your yard from the storm earlier this month, you might have to wait a little longer to get it picked up. That’s because the City of Tyler is facing the most work orders it has seen in years, but the city is adding manpower to help speed up the cleanup.

“So, we’ve got 2,400 work orders, and we’re working through those. So far we’ve done 400, so not as productive as I’d like,” Leroy Sparrow, City of Tyler solid waste director said. Because of the amount of work, he said, “We’ve reached out to contractors, so I’ve got two contractors that will be helping us, and one of them has already started.”

“The last storm was about 800, so we’ve more than doubled,” Sparrow said, referring to the workload since the wind storm of April of 2022.

If you have storm brush, customers should contact Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

